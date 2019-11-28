Nallem rewards customers

Clothing and fashion giant, Nallem, is urging all Ghanaians to massively patronize African wear particularly during this Christmas festivity since African prints make them look stunning and beautiful.

The move it believes will help develop and grow the fashion textile industry which ultimately will increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of that sector.

To this end, the clothing giant is rewarding its customers with significant reduction in prices on selected offerings with terms and conditions applied. It is undertaking this via its ‘Black Friday’ promotion, which began on Friday November 15, 2019, end ends on Friday November 29, 2019.

For ‘Black Friday’, both existing and prospective customers will have the opportunity to shop and get massive discounts on fashionable purchases at the various Nallem shops in the Malls and Kokomleme every Friday of November. They will also have the options to choose various apparels and designs from gents to ladies and kiddy wears, bags, sandals and jewelries.

Sales Manager, Samuel Akoto Danso said Nallem recognizes its customers as stakeholders and will thus set up a special dedicated discount rack “Ay3 d3” and reward them with exquisite apparels and designs, whilst offering them customer centric services.

“It’s few weeks to Christmas and as part of our annual programmes we celebrate our customers, both old and new with amazing offerings. We also use this opportunity to say thank you to all our customers for their patronage of our business and their loyalty.

Nallem Clothing vision is to grow into a global player in the fashion industry, with outlets in major fashion cities across the globe, influencing seasonal collections, fashion trends, colours and playing a key role in establishing Africa’s presence on the international fashion scene.