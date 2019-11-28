ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.11.2019 News & Events

Ghana’s celebrated personalities attend the exclusive relaunch of the Nineteen57 BY KOD, Ophelia Crossland & Velma’s Accessories store

By News Desk
Ghana’s celebrated personalities attend the exclusive relaunch of the Nineteen57 BY KOD, Ophelia Crossland & Velma’s Accessories store
1 HOUR AGO NEWS & EVENTS

On 21st November, 2019, the city of Accra added a new landmark to its invigorating fashion scene-the relaunch of a 360 concept store for Nineteen57 BY KOD, Ophelia Crossland, Velma’s Accessories & Ohemaa Kid’s Club

Nestled inside the Sarah Fabric’s building on the Oxford Street in Osu, the store is now home to some of the finest luxury and authentic family fashion brands including top and renowned labels spanning over 17 years in the ever-evolving industry.

Speaking about the idea behind the integrated fashion boutique store, Creative Director Of Velma’s Accessories, Velma Owusu-Bempah who spoke on behalf of the quartet, said it had taken them months of planning and hard work to accomplish the lofty goal.

“Our boutique is finally launched after 3 months of extensive renovations and the boutique is made up of four brands; Velma’s Millinery & Accessories which covers everything accessory, unique pieces from Ophelia Crossland for the ladies, Nineteen57 for men and this Christmas your daughters are covered with exciting looks from Ohemaa Kids Club,” she pointed out

Attracting the crème of the crop from the world of entertainment, sports, business, lifestyle in Ghana, the night saw appearances from Bola Ray, Joselyn Dumas, Stephen Appiah, Naa Ashorkor, Nathaniel Attoh, Cookie Tee, Abrantie, Sandra Don-Arthur and many more.

Hosted by the dapper compere, Nathaniel Attoh, the luxury experience was organized by the C.E.O’s of the three brands-Kofi Okyere -Darko, Mrs Ophelia Okyere-Darko, Mrs Velma Owusu-Bempah and was hosted by the dapper compere, Nathaniel Attoh

Not forgetting the exciting sounds, candescent Christmas lights, bubbling wine and delicious finger foods that filled the ambience, the night was one for the history books.

As a family-oriented concept brand, the relaunch is in line with the four brand’s ambition to fill the gap in Accra’s fashion and lifestyle space. It’s not only a place for shopping but a lifestyle hangout for lovers of art, color, good music and to catch up on the good times.

Actress, fashion icon and a friend of the fashion house, Joselyn Dumas who also spoke to the press lauded the idea and expressed her admiration for the transformation.

“I mean if I compare what this place used to be like before and now, I will say that this is beautiful,” she acknowledged

The 360-concept store also gave the VIP guests a chance to explore the latest offerings from the fashion house.

Discover the new luxury lifestyle experience this December with your family on the 1st Floor of Sarah's Fabric Building.

0bbc2797-06b6-4016-b5b4-90c2a42e1129
0aa59be5-e048-4d78-8cca-d1ef698abee9
1ab563dd-4ecb-4e4e-bcd9-bb5bf66e1ae8
1bebbead-513e-4b6d-bdb8-a605409b1172
1dfc91b3-6eb8-4a0c-a935-c9d06a9ee486
2ae1b11d-a35b-4eae-8c9d-b331b1a469ac
04cbd88d-fc57-4959-8722-9d7b4d9b1d3c
4e2fd2e5-0b60-4cc7-82ed-3e9021b9cccc
6d1d451d-d1bf-4633-ae3f-0e6ccd76dba8
9ea9c939-992d-4ea4-a9ee-c5abd4d7c6ad
9ff01b41-e1e2-463f-9a2c-6d99451d747a
28bbb4f0-a80c-4117-b823-1b640436f87a
32a574a7-9e0d-4284-b318-a6e8d187f015
43c31cea-5998-431c-b12b-a8c2658950ae
43f0292b-6659-4024-ad31-3857c69b8aab
43fbb7c3-b34f-479b-bc8a-d3f1292b5b71
49e8a128-4ee8-4692-a5bb-647a839504f2
53f94673-67b2-40f0-b405-fcdd59c09c7d
55fd393f-b731-4815-8c71-5dd00791393a
71ca6930-1bb4-401a-8ae2-61b2d8374cc6
73e5c702-a23e-4ea7-bd72-6668661995bc
76c11909-8ea3-43f9-b9ed-abb1f1b340ab
084a85d7-04e0-41a6-82ba-fb53b7c4aaff
87e82f03-6916-4daf-bbb7-0b3d54eb3cea
0122c73c-31e1-4787-852c-4b9448bde573
310b25cf-3c9c-4f85-856c-75085b7ba87e
398f7b4a-c516-4c01-8d2d-377940be41f7
0605cb03-edeb-4199-8d78-533bc32e151c
663bc019-c47e-4757-8108-22b833a1a92c
9516d565-55d6-4794-bfa9-3fe5a5c25d40
37245edb-dcd9-40fb-9630-c3f3d4adb09c
55985f1c-a48b-404e-b92e-5bc26d127e5d
62187c1d-fd62-4d68-b8be-9c37ebda83bf
119989bf-b034-449b-be7b-9325c74b99ef
219931fa-c8ba-437d-bdb4-2f793cfe77de
651835b8-e0fc-4096-836b-93778e197baa
3296735f-b5be-44f1-a495-9ee84e0e1cbb
07183076-5f2a-494e-9100-b84768b68d2a
40724461-5c12-4d11-bbfe-e7fa4e4fa7e5
47602141-6af6-470d-a475-0af6368b319f
50048679-eca5-45af-8b6f-e9360ab2ad9b
a3a528b8-5338-4f80-a551-1b4b5159c789
a8d80d6e-b466-42f5-8b5d-13f7e032d6c5
a89b6a46-46b8-491e-8711-aaadee15ebc6
aa08203e-dd43-4cec-8c81-4115bf852583
af471cf9-4a8b-405d-b82e-5632e580787f
b48aa51f-0a89-4869-80f9-6f2634698232
ba1ba73a-498a-4a4f-a104-d13499782108
ba651495-a08b-4264-8163-792fdb466f86
c2f51e25-94f9-4d35-99bf-9e902740f7bb
c3a3531b-df7b-4b11-960f-39c4f5885b89
c9db0273-b9c2-41dd-997f-fea0482313cb
c85dbf7e-afcb-4807-948c-2a8448d60b40
c470fd5a-99c9-4d0b-9c66-e22a3208807b
ca736a6b-fa12-483e-b989-4ed805278385
cd9e5167-8f8d-49d1-bf89-71692b494c98
ce0caf93-2c73-4f79-ba72-b6859e02c933
d1c9145e-da72-4969-a47f-42419e174afa
d9b63e9f-ac7a-4740-b193-0cc35b0b663d
d68fb896-6a0a-4a4d-9734-d5d7bf17dfd4
e2f57477-8f38-4a47-a1b6-bcd23e63f229
e4b867c6-ae1e-4da5-b95d-730b31e4adc9
e30a1cde-3a78-4e4e-b062-c1cb21e7145d
e94736bb-9edd-4b84-b47f-dc103d66ea51
ee9b87ac-798a-4ec4-9df8-cc691411544f
ee77cb71-f9f4-42eb-86cf-cb7dd26fdaec
efb096a5-082f-4434-929b-6c58ed8445de
f41bd421-0576-4bc3-a0ea-f6244ff0c63e
f72de2ad-8b59-44a6-ad4b-dd88282259ae
fd7c0cbf-96ad-4269-84ca-af0c18f440e8
fd8d8b4a-7e15-4206-b481-ab92a5534ce7
fe67492f-b5a4-46c8-823d-256c96822e09
feb9abc3-d0dd-4a57-b49e-70d054dab40b
img 6018

TOP STORIES

No Bail For Afoko— Supreme Court Affirms
2 hours ago

Nigeria’s Speaker Justifies Border Closure
2 hours ago

body-container-line