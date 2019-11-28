Ghana’s celebrated personalities attend the exclusive relaunch of the Nineteen57 BY KOD, Ophelia Crossland & Velma’s Accessories store

On 21st November, 2019, the city of Accra added a new landmark to its invigorating fashion scene-the relaunch of a 360 concept store for Nineteen57 BY KOD, Ophelia Crossland, Velma’s Accessories & Ohemaa Kid’s Club

Nestled inside the Sarah Fabric’s building on the Oxford Street in Osu, the store is now home to some of the finest luxury and authentic family fashion brands including top and renowned labels spanning over 17 years in the ever-evolving industry.

Speaking about the idea behind the integrated fashion boutique store, Creative Director Of Velma’s Accessories, Velma Owusu-Bempah who spoke on behalf of the quartet, said it had taken them months of planning and hard work to accomplish the lofty goal.

“Our boutique is finally launched after 3 months of extensive renovations and the boutique is made up of four brands; Velma’s Millinery & Accessories which covers everything accessory, unique pieces from Ophelia Crossland for the ladies, Nineteen57 for men and this Christmas your daughters are covered with exciting looks from Ohemaa Kids Club,” she pointed out

Attracting the crème of the crop from the world of entertainment, sports, business, lifestyle in Ghana, the night saw appearances from Bola Ray, Joselyn Dumas, Stephen Appiah, Naa Ashorkor, Nathaniel Attoh, Cookie Tee, Abrantie, Sandra Don-Arthur and many more.

Hosted by the dapper compere, Nathaniel Attoh, the luxury experience was organized by the C.E.O’s of the three brands-Kofi Okyere -Darko, Mrs Ophelia Okyere-Darko, Mrs Velma Owusu-Bempah and was hosted by the dapper compere, Nathaniel Attoh

Not forgetting the exciting sounds, candescent Christmas lights, bubbling wine and delicious finger foods that filled the ambience, the night was one for the history books.

As a family-oriented concept brand, the relaunch is in line with the four brand’s ambition to fill the gap in Accra’s fashion and lifestyle space. It’s not only a place for shopping but a lifestyle hangout for lovers of art, color, good music and to catch up on the good times.

Actress, fashion icon and a friend of the fashion house, Joselyn Dumas who also spoke to the press lauded the idea and expressed her admiration for the transformation.

“I mean if I compare what this place used to be like before and now, I will say that this is beautiful,” she acknowledged

The 360-concept store also gave the VIP guests a chance to explore the latest offerings from the fashion house.

Discover the new luxury lifestyle experience this December with your family on the 1st Floor of Sarah's Fabric Building.