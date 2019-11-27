Why Graduates From Ghana Must Stop Looking For Jobs

Many graduate students today are thinking of having a dream job after school .

For those who are still searching, majority of them even wonder if there is still something call a dream job.

T.B. Joshua said, “Unemployment has made education useless!”

I think he is right! Because these days, there are a lot of people with diplomas, degrees, and MBAs, crying for jobs.

In fact, they are part of the unemployed graduates association.

But, if you look at what T.B. Joshua said in another angle, you’ll say he is wrong.

First Of All, What Is Education?

The root word “education” is derived from the Latin, “Educere.” The word “educere” means to lead forth or draw out.

That means the purpose of education is not to get a job, but to help you unleash or draw out the greatness, potential or the genius within you.

Schooling is not the same as education.

It is only a form of education.

For instance, I don’t go to school, but I’m always educating myself 24/7!

Education is a non-stop process. It continuous after graduation at school, always bringing out the best in you!

Why Many Are Jobless

Now, in the world of economics, you’re not paid for what you learnt at school.

You’re paid for what you can do with what you learnt at school.

This is why many people are jobless!

They sit at home watching TV all day long, waiting for the government and me (an entrepreneur) to create the job for them so that they will just have to apply for it.

If the so-called educated people can leverage what they’ve learnt at school to create products and services to meet needs in the country, they will be automatically employed.

If they can leverage what they learnt at school to solve problems for individuals and businesses, they will be employed.

Conclusion

So If you have a degree or certificate, and you’re still unemployed, you’d like to reexamine your thinking.

