Getting Tested for STD Has Never Been Easier Thanks to Ghanamedicals

Across the globe, the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is increasing due to unsafe and risky sexual practices, having multiple sexual partners, among other things. This is the problem that is more pronounced in developing nations and low-income countries, and Ghana is not an exception. Getting tested for STDs regularly is a great way to spread awareness, break social stigma about these diseases, and decrease their incidence. Thanks to the breakthrough in technology and science, you can get tested in the comfort of your home. Yes, it has never been easier to find out whether you have STD or not, because of the newly launched Ghana Medicals, that provide this service online. Interested? Read on to see what we're talking about!

What are the most common STDs in Ghana?

Before we dive into the benefits of getting tested for STDs, it's important to address the most common problems that people face. Below, you can see the most prevalent STDs in Ghana:

Chlamydia – caused by bacteria, and it can be transmitted by having unprotected oral, anal, and vaginal sex with an infected person. This STD can also spread to any other genital contact. Symptoms of Chlamydia in women include abdominal pain, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, low-grade fever, painful intercourse, burning with urination, and others. Men usually experience pain and burning when urinating, penile discharge, and swelling and tenderness of testicles

Gonorrhea – usually affects urethra, rectum, or throat. The most common signs and symptoms of this STD include painful urination, pus-like discharge, pain, or swelling in testicles in men. On the other hand, women experience increased vaginal discharge, abdominal or pelvic pain, vaginal bleeding between periods, and other symptoms

Genital herpes – sores appear on the genital area and can be quite painful

Syphilis – develops in four stages: primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary. This STD can also involve the formation of sores on the genital area and anus, but mouth too. When left untreated syphilis can cause major health problems and complications

Importance of STD testing

Unfortunately, the importance of STD testing is largely underestimated, and it's time to change that. The reason behind the ever-growing prevalence of STDs is because there is a lack of awareness about these diseases. When people don't know how to protect themselves, they face a higher risk of developing these STDs and transmitting them to someone else. At the same time, social stigma makes some people reluctant to schedule an appointment to get tested.

The reasons why you should do STD testing at least once a year are numerous, including the fact that's the best way to stay healthy and prevent unwanted complications. This is particularly important for women because they can spread the problem to their baby if left untreated. Also, the more people get tested for STD, the easier it will be to break the social stigma and make this normal practice accepted in society, it won't be frowned upon anymore.

Benefits of buying STD test online

As seen above, many people don't get tested for STDs because there is a huge social stigma tied to this practice. Somehow in developing countries undergoing such a simple process is a hot topic, and people don't want to feel bad because of it. But, the only way to break that vicious cycle is to do just that – get tested. You don't have to schedule an appointment or do it in a clinic or hospital. Now you can get the test online and find out whether you have some STD or not easily. Ghanamedical's website has a rich offer of various tests for STDs and bundle packages that you may find useful.

Now you're probably wondering what the benefits of buying an STD test online are. Well, advantages are numerous, including the following:

Convenient – there are no scheduled visits to the hospital, no waiting rooms, and no nervousness. All you need to do is to get the test and do it in the comfort of your home or wherever you want. These tests are convenient and easy to use, which takes away the stress. There is no need to get a day off or go to hospitals and clinics. It's needless to mention this is particularly beneficial for people in countries like Ghana where healthcare isn't at a high level

Accurate – it's not uncommon for some people to suspect they have an STD but don't get tested and have this enormous stress of living in fear and doubt. When you buy a test online, there's no need for that because these tests are accurate and you'll know for sure whether you have it or not

Privacy – you are the only person who knows about the test and result. Privacy allows people to feel more comfortable, and they gradually accept the idea of STD testing. Indirectly, this raises awareness on a nation-wide level as people become more tolerant. It all starts with one person. When you understand the benefits of STD tests and do it yourself, you won't criticize others who also do it at home or in clinics. Raising awareness is the best way to decrease the rates of STDs and help other people avoid them. Less stigma is what these tests are all about

Cost-effectiveness – not only are they practical and accurate, but these tests are also cost-effective. Now if we bear in mind that some people want to get tested but can't afford to do so, getting an at-home test can be of huge help

Buying STD tests online is a step in the right direction for every responsible adult. It takes a minute to order a test, but the outcome is a peace of mind, just knowing the results are accurate, and you were able to do it in the privacy of your home.