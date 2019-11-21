Women Empowerment: Venda Jules Honoured For Hard Work

The Nano Equip Ladies Skills Acquisition Program, has delightedly honoured Makeup Artist, Venda Jules, her for hard work, dedication and unique leadership qualities.

According to a statement, the group expressed their utmost gratitude to Venda Jules in a citation they presented to her in a colourful ceremony for dedicating part of her time and resources to empower young women in skill acquisition.

Part of the citation read, "We appreciate you immensely for your knowledge contribution in empowering young females in acquiring valuables skills in the Nano Equip Ladies Skills Acquisition Program".

In a Facebook post monitored by FNN24.com, an elated Venda Jules thanked the organizers for honouring her with the citation and the platform to platform to equip others.

Read her full post on Facebook below;

