ShopNaw Online Market Set To Be Unveiled 

The e-commerce industry has had its successes and challenges yet the industry continues to thrive because of the many benefits it delivers to users.

Today, almost everything can be purchased online, from electronics to groceries, and all these things can be accessed with just a click away on Shopnaw.

Shopnaw, the biggest online shopping market about surfacing offers products categories ranging from groceries, restaurants, local markets, made in Ghana products, pharmacy, fashion to health and safety.

Speaking on Shopnaw ahead of the grand launch, the founder and CEO, Mr. Benjamin Osei Asante, said that the portal provides tailor-made technology platform and marketing opportunities to support sellers, buyers and delivery partners.

He added that the future of commerce in Africa is e-commerce, and that future begins now. He explained that online shopping had gained a massive force in Ghana over the last decade, as the use of social media has been. This means a great deal to Shopnaw. Mr. Asante, again, remarked that Ghana is in its opportune time to experience e-commerce.

He further stressed that Shopnaw customers comprise both buyers and sellers on the platform, and enables them to interact with each other on our portal. Sellers signup without any initial investment cost, buyers on the other hand access the app and web portal without any charge.

At Shopnaw we market our sellers and their products to millions of buyers. We do not compete with our sellers, we complement them. Buyers are made of individuals and groups who buy from the different categories on the platform. Sellers include retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and brands.

Our platform is used to create a digital presence of their businesses and sell to millions of consumers and other businesses. We also provide delivery services to the doorsteps of consumers. Shopnaw provides advertising solutions to help businesses find, attract and engage millions of Shopnaw customers every step of the way.

Benjamin emphasised that apart from the free sign up cost for sellers, sellers will enjoy exclusive benefits such as no commission charged on items sold, no mark-ups on prices, upfront payment on pickup to sellers, wider market reach and affordable delivery of goods to consumers.

While some obtain larger market share and increased sales, our personal shoppers who are included in the chain will have employment through the act of delivering products and goods to consumers. These, he said, define their value proposition of delivering delight and affordable convenience to the Ghanaian market.

He reiterated that the time for retailers to go online is now. Those who don’t have an online channel will lose market share to those who do, their business will grow with the rapidly budding e-commerce markets and get to expand their product offerings. He stated that the platform support sellers to leverage the growing technological innovation to meet the needs of their ever-changing customers and operate their business more effectively and efficiently.

Benjamin Osei Asante called on all to embrace online shopping as it promises to take care of its customers by bringing them online shopping experience without any upfront investment, by just a click away. It would also interest you to know that, Shopnaw offers a personal shopping experience and delivery within the shortest possible time frame to its valued and potential customers.

Shopnaw provides a plug and play service for your supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, groceries and local markets within communities. Shopnaw provides you with all the benefits of selling, buying and delivery via online. Start reaching your customers online with Shopnaw, start buying from Shopnaw, start delivery with Shopnaw.