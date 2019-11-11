Young Children And Adults Above 65years Are Most Prone To Pneumonia

Pneumonia is referred to as the infection that inflames the air sacs (alveoli) in either one or both the lungs. Fluid or pus may get filled in the alveoli, leading to difficulty in breathing and can also cause cough with phlegm or pus, fever, etc. Pneumonia can be mild and even life-threatening. Infants and young children, people older than age 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems are most prone to serious pneumonia.

Symptoms of pneumonia include:

Coughing that can generate phlegm (mucus)

Fever

Chills or sweating

Shortness of breath usually during normal activities or at times even while resting

Chest pain that worsens while breathing or coughing

Fatigue or tiredness

Loss of appetite

Some symptoms that vary according to the age are:

Children under the age of 5 years may experience fast breathing or wheezing.

Infants generally do not show very noticeable symptoms, but may vomit sometimes, lack of energy, or have trouble drinking or eating.

Older people also usually have milder symptoms. They are likely to show confusion, changes in mental health or a lower than normal body temperature.

If consistent difficulty in breathing is observed accompanied by chest pain or persistent fever usually of 102 F (39 C) or higher, or persistent cough, especially with pus, it is advised to get yourself examined said Dr. Suruchi, Consultant - Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

It's more important for people in these high-risk groups to visit a doctor:

Elderly people over 65 years of age

Children below the age of 2 years with the above-mentioned signs and symptoms

People with an underlying health condition or those with a weak immune system

People undergoing chemotherapy or taking medication that suppresses the immune system

For some older adults and people with chronic lung problems or heart failure

There are many types of infectious agents that can cause pneumonia.