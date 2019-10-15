ModernGhanalogo

15.10.2019 Beauty & Fashion

By Anslem Jon
King Promise Covers 25th Issue of Tush Magazine

Ghanaian artiste, King Promise is the cover personality for Tush Magazine’s Silver Jubilee issue. Photographed by Emmanuel Boateng, King Promise discusses with music journalist, Joey Akan on his journey so far and his determination to live up to the expectations required of him, as a new leader in African entertainment.

This issue of the Magazine also features cover stories and interviews on TG Omori - the wave making video director, amazing radio personalities – Sheye Banks and Charity Owoh. Other personalities featured in the magazine also include Evans Akanmo, Bad Boy Timz, Kojo Mesante amongst other interesting articles and reviews.

Tush Magazine is available for free in digital and print versions; you can download and enjoy the digital version of the Magazine at your comfort using this link – bit.ly/tmdownload25

