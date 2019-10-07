Cecilia Musonda From Zambia Becomes Miss Africa Great Britain 2019

Cecilia Musonda, a postgraduate student from Zambia has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2019. She beat 23 other girls in what was a very close competition to clinch the crown.

The Grand Finale took place on Friday, the 4th of October 2019 at the Royal Regency Hall in London

Vanessa Naddamba from Uganda was 1st Runner Up with Gracia Susuzande from the Democratic Republic of Congo finishing as 2nd runner up.

Cecilia will now assume her role as the ambassador of Miss Africa Great Britain’s Queens for a Reason program and will be embarking on a charity mission to her home country Zambia.

Outgoing Queen,Miss L