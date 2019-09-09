Imaatu “Lil Things” Debuts Lagos-Inspired 2019 Campaign and it’s absolutely Sublime

Imaatu affordable line” Lil Things” has launched their 2019 ad campaign women’s ready-to-wear collection and it is everything to write home about.

Set against the backdrop of the densely populated city of Lagos Nigeria, with a display of the hustle and bustle which is what Lagos is known for, the model showcase outfits from the campaign at different spots where Lagosians are ACTIVE.

The pieces from Imaatu Lil Things which we absolutely can’t take our eyes off of, consists of “lil” jersey dresses featuring timeless designs with solid colors. The dresses are reduced - easy and very youthful yet form fitting.

About IMAATU:

Imaatu (formerly known as Fulani) is an experience in every way, shape and form.

Named after Omatu (the birth given name of the fashion designer), pronounced in another Nigerian “Igbo” dialect.

Imaatu celebrates women globally and empowers them through her creations to emphasize their feminine charms.

Her designs radiate joie de vivre and self-confidence through colorful fabrics, with great importance to unique cuts that do not limit the wear ability of each piece.

Launched in 2003, Imaatu rapidly gained exposure.

Represented at international trade shows, celebrities and HNWI were drawn to the up and coming fashion brand.

Omatu, head designer, owner and singer/song-writer is the creative mind behind the contemporary brand.

Credits:

Designs: @imaatuthings

Photography: @oa.productions

Model: @victoryogbeide @xa_models

Makeup: @cohenstouch

Styling: @jowysfashionconsulting

Publicist: @moafricapr