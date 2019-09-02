ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.09.2019 Beauty & Fashion

Introducing ‘The Renée Collection’ by EsaLagos

By Mo Africa
Introducing ‘The Renée Collection’ by EsaLagos
2 HOURS AGO BEAUTY & FASHION

Nigerian women’s wear brand EsaLagos presents their latest fashion offering named The Renée Collection and its better than ever!

The collection focuses on subtle and chic looks with lovely new textures, as well as signature designs to complement the new range, making the pieces stylish, natural and colorful.

According to the creative director, Adenike Adojutelegan, “We created relaxed designs that are as elegant as they are comfortable. What’s more, the soft, breathable and vibrant fabrics will keep you unruffled anytime you wear them as they are perfect for the day or night out.”

Pieces from the collection will give you that flexible look that is designed to flatter. We are sure you will love the Renée collection as much as we do, and we can’t wait for you to start wearing our new styles and enjoy some beautiful times in style!

Credits

Designs: @esalagos

Photograhy: @iam_milare

Publicist: @moafricapr

esalagos0

esa-lagos019

esa-lagos032

esa-lagos033

esa-lagos036

fesalagos

fesalagos2

fesalagos8

fesalagos13

fesalagos16

fesalagos17

fesalagos20

fesalagos23

fesalagos24

fesalagos30

fesalagos35

fesalagos36

fesalagos41

fesalagos45

fesalagos57

fesalagos59

fesalagos64

fesalagos69

fesalagos77

fesalagos79

TOP STORIES

Online Survey Shows Ghanaian Children Are Exposed To Danger ...
7 hours ago

Takoradi Kidnappings: Police To Finish DNA Test This Week
10 hours ago

body-container-line