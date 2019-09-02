Introducing ‘The Renée Collection’ by EsaLagos

Nigerian women’s wear brand EsaLagos presents their latest fashion offering named The Renée Collection and its better than ever!

The collection focuses on subtle and chic looks with lovely new textures, as well as signature designs to complement the new range, making the pieces stylish, natural and colorful.

According to the creative director, Adenike Adojutelegan, “We created relaxed designs that are as elegant as they are comfortable. What’s more, the soft, breathable and vibrant fabrics will keep you unruffled anytime you wear them as they are perfect for the day or night out.”

Pieces from the collection will give you that flexible look that is designed to flatter. We are sure you will love the Renée collection as much as we do, and we can’t wait for you to start wearing our new styles and enjoy some beautiful times in style!

Credits

Designs: @esalagos

Photograhy: @iam_milare

Publicist: @moafricapr