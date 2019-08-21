Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.08.2019 Beauty & Fashion

Aphia Sakyi Outdoors Exclusive Year of Return Fashion Line

By Aphia Sakyi
Aphia Sakyi Outdoors Exclusive Year of Return Fashion Line
1 HOUR AGO BEAUTY & FASHION

Having toured fashion shows across the globe and collaborated with American celebrities; Ciara, Tiffany Haddish and Janet Jackson, award winning Ghanaian fashion designer Aphia Sakyi is set to introduce her latest accessory collection, dubbed ‘STILL I RISE’.

When asked what inspired this new fashion line, Aphia quoted a famous liberation quote enshrined on the walls of the Elmina Castle.

She averred in a very calm tone, “In everlasting memory of the anguish of our ancestors, our latest collection labeled ‘STILL I RISE’ tells the story of African humanity through our luxurious accessory pieces.”

May those who died, rest in peace.

May those who return, find their roots.

May they never again perpetrate such injustice against humanity. We the living, vow to uphold this.

The new collection, according to Aphia is intended to honor black liberators of African descent in commemoration of the Year of Return.

Aphia hopes this new collection will afford her further global impact and compliment her long time conviction of supporting talented but needy fashion designers to materialize their ambitions.

821201934507-swnaqedq5k-aphiasakyi1.jpeg

821201934507-1i841p5cbv-aphiasakyi2.jpeg

821201934508-0g730m4yxs-aphiasakyi3.jpeg

821201934509-qulwoba442-aphiasakyi4.jpeg

821201934510-l5hsk8v331-aphiasakyi5.jpeg

TOP STORIES

uniCredit Sues BoG
59 minutes ago

UG Will Become An Expired Kinbu Or Nokia 3310—Senyo Hosi
4 hours ago

body-container-line