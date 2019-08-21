Aphia Sakyi Outdoors Exclusive Year of Return Fashion Line

Having toured fashion shows across the globe and collaborated with American celebrities; Ciara, Tiffany Haddish and Janet Jackson, award winning Ghanaian fashion designer Aphia Sakyi is set to introduce her latest accessory collection, dubbed ‘STILL I RISE’.

When asked what inspired this new fashion line, Aphia quoted a famous liberation quote enshrined on the walls of the Elmina Castle.

She averred in a very calm tone, “In everlasting memory of the anguish of our ancestors, our latest collection labeled ‘STILL I RISE’ tells the story of African humanity through our luxurious accessory pieces.”

May those who died, rest in peace.

May those who return, find their roots.

May they never again perpetrate such injustice against humanity. We the living, vow to uphold this.

The new collection, according to Aphia is intended to honor black liberators of African descent in commemoration of the Year of Return.

Aphia hopes this new collection will afford her further global impact and compliment her long time conviction of supporting talented but needy fashion designers to materialize their ambitions.