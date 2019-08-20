WordDigest: He Is On Your Side

He is on your side

"And the LORD appointed a set time, saying, Tomorrow the LORD shall do this thing in the land.

And the LORD did that thing on the morrow, and all the cattle of Egypt died: but of the cattle of the children of Israel died not one" [Exodus 9:5-6] KJV

God did exactly what he said to do to Pharaoah in verse five (5) of the text under discussion.

In other words, God in His wisdom had set an appointed time to illustrate to Pharoah His power over everything.

Dearly beloved, you are not alone in what seems to be forsaken battles per human estimation. Whatever situation you find yourself today, give it time for Christ Jesus is still on your side. No matter the situation our God will speak and act.

He will do exactly what he has promised you at the appointed time. It may delay but wait for it.

Be encouraged and expect greater things from Lord Jesus because He is on your side.

Prayer

Lord God thank you for this message. I walk in the victories of Christ Jesus, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

