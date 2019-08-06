WordDigest: Three Requests From Asaph (2) Shine

" .......and cause thy face to shine;."

[Psalm 80:3b] KJV

Previously on "Three requests from Asaph", we discussed restore. Today we will continue with shine.

Asaph in a prayer requested for thy face to shine. The construction thy face to shine tells us how Asaph needed answers pertaining to life.

The word shine with its origin from Hebrew "ore", meaning to make luminous, once again shows Asaph's quest for a glorious life.

For thy face to shine means;

1. That God's favor should distinguish you from others

2. That you may be a light to the world for God's glory and

3. That God's grace should make you glorious in life.

Beloved you maybe in one difficulty or the other that needs God's intervention through Christ Jesus. Or a good opportunity to move forward all of a sudden has backfired, arise and shine again!

You might have fallen today but there is tomorrow. God will make you luminous according to His riches in Christ Jesus in due time.

It is my prayer you shine in your job, marriage, business, academics, giftings (ministry), etc to the glory of God.

I will shine and shine again in the mighty name of Christ Jesus, Amen.

Prayer

Dear Lord, thank you for ushering us into a new day. I receive grace from above to shine in Jesus' mighty name, Amen

