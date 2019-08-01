WordDigest: Three Requests From Asaph (1) Restore

" Turn us again" , O God, and cause thy face to shine; and we shall be saved."

[Psalm 80:3] KJV

We will begin a new series today on "Three requests from Asaph°.

These three request were turn us again, shine and to be saved.

The expression "turn us again" means *restore* . We will focus on restore for the sake of today's discussion.

The Hebrew word " *shoob* " means restore. Restoration has to do with bring back into existence or recovering that which is lost.

Maybe some expectations slipped through our fingers or the bearing of joy couldn't locate you making you wonder if really God is till up there.

God still restores and He will answer you. You are next on the radar of God to be restored bountifully.

In this new month, may you experience unstoppable restoration in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

Prayer

Dear Lord, thank you for ushering us into this new month. Restore unto us the joy of righteousness, holiness and salvation in Jesus' mighty name, Amen

