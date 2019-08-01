WordDigest: That Specific Request

"And the LORD appointed a set time, saying, To morrow the LORD shall do this thing in the land.

And the LORD did that thing on the morrow, and all the cattle of Egypt died: but of the cattle of the children of Israel died not one" [Exodus 9:5-6] KJV

From the text under perusal, God spoke through His servant Moses to Pharoah saying "Tomorrow the Lord will do this thing in the Land". God did a specific thing.

God did exactly what he said to do to Pharaoah in verse five (5) of the text under discussion.

Dearly beloved, you are not alone in what seems to be forsaken battles per human estimation. Whatever the situation might be, give it time. When your time is scheduled you shall encounter change from God through Christ Jesus.

He will do that specific thing for you. It may delayed but that specific request will be addressed.

Be encouraged and expect better things from Lord Jesus because He is working for you.

Prayer

Lord God thank you this message. Tomorrow by this time, may goodness and breakthroughs follow us continually in the mighty name of Christ Jesus, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

