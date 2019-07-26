Modern Ghana logo

LIBERTA: The collection ‘19 by NATHAN COLE

By Mo Africa
Nathan Cole explores “Liberta” as the brand turns out a line-up of custom menswear with a sartorial edge for its 2019 collection. Liberta is the freedom of choice, the freedom to feel comfortable in luxuriant bright colours as against the conservative minimalist tone. The unique pieces exude modernity and classic style; lush velvet and classical patterned damask further add to the attractive appeal.

The focus of this collection is on a smart yet wearable look for the groom with style; with pieces that will compliment any modern man’s wardrobe. The damask pants can be paired with anything from classic blazers and jackets to the distinctive shirts. The velvet jackets which come in various designs are essential investment pieces for this season whilst shirts in muted neutral tones give a casual edge to the collection.

Nathan Cole succeeds in creating timeless pieces with a unique appeal for those looking to make a bold statement this season and beyond.

Credits:

Designer: @nathancolegarms

Photography: @ayoalasi

Models: @bolu_olaitan, @bustabaus

Styling: @thestyle_train

