WordDigest: Called To Bless Not Curse

"Bless them which persecute you: bless, and curse not".

[Romans 12:14] KJV

The opening verse of the scripture commands us to have a positive mindset despite all sort of attacks.

As Christians we may go through some difficult moments but those hard times shouldn't make us forget who we are in the Lord to the extent of raining curses on people who persecute us. These persons can be saved through our blessings not curses.

Thus why we have been saved from our past to serve and saved others. In the course of that we shall be persecuted or mocked in our service to God in ensuring people live a godly life.

Dearly beloved, we have been called to bless not curse. So let's bless people rather than speaking curses especially when they step on our toes. The more we curse people, it gives the accuser to creep in and destroy us all.

No matter the magnitude of betrayal, insults, dishonesty, lies etc bless don't curse for whatever we sow so shall we reap.

We have been called to bless not curse.

Be empowered.

Prayer

O Lord for give us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

Follow me on www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily devotional message or

[email protected]

[email protected]

#WordDigest2019

#MiracleRockChurchInt.