WordDigest: Tomorrow By This Time

"And the LORD appointed a set time, saying, To morrow the LORD shall do this thing in the land.

And the LORD did that thing on the morrow, and all the cattle of Egypt died: but of the cattle of the children of Israel died not one" [Exodus 9:5-6] KJV

Upon series of signs shown to Pharaoh through God's servant, Moses to grant liberty to the Israelites, he (Pharoah)was still adamant and respiteful.

God has to strike Pharoah's kingdom with another plaque so that they (Israelites) may leave Egypt to serve the Lord God.

From the text under perusal, God spoke through His servant Moses saying "Tomorrow the Lord will do this thing in the Land". God did a specific thing.

God did exactly what he said to do to Pharaoah in verse five (5) of the text under discussion.

Dearly beloved, you are not alone in what seems to be forsaken battles per human estimation. The times and seasons are in His hands and He alone has choosen us and the time to glorify Himself in us. He will do exactly what He has promised. It may delayed but it will come.

The expression "Tommorow the Lord will do this thing in the Land" could be in a few seconds, some days time, a week, months, years etc. So your time will come! When the time is ripe, nothing can barricade our seasons of shine and testimonies.

Whatever the situation maybe today, remember there is tomorrow.

Tomorrow by this time could be your turn. Be encouraged and expect better things from Lord Jesus because He is working for you.

Prayer

Lord God thank you this message. Tomorrow by this time, may goodness and breakthroughs follow us continually in the mighty name of Christ Jesus, Amen.

