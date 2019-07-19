Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.07.2019 Beauty & Fashion

Freshbydotun turns out extra ‘Suave’ for 2019 Collection

By Staff Writer
Freshbydotun turns out extra ‘Suave’ for 2019 Collection

Designer FreshbyDotun puts its best pieces on display for its latest collection titled Suave. The Nigerian menswear brand unveiled the new lookbook featuring TV host/actor VJ Adams and skit actor Jagpreet Dadiala as they sport the designer’s versatile wardrobe.

Fit for the sophisticated man of style, the label showcases its classic tailoring with impressive cuts, alongside practical everyday wears making each piece from the collection look thus quirky, cool and refined.

The label has evolved over the years due to its eye for detail and much sought after brands. Keeping a finger on the pulse of the fluid world of fashion has helped FBD rise to the top of the Nigerian fashion industry.

With a range of stylish pieces, the elite detailing of the classy pieces will definitely bring out the gentleman in you. Add a classic Suave set to your wardrobe to enhance debonair to your casual collection.

1l0a0031b
1l0a0464b
1l0a0981
1l0a1008
1l0a1037b
1l0a1123
1l0a1142b
1l0a1151b
1l0a1182
1l0a1191b
1l0a1192b
1l0a1225
1l0a1288
1l0a1325n
1l0a1367b
1l0a1415
1l0a1511v
1l0a1553b
1l0a1557b

Credits

Designer: @freshbydotun

Photography: @tosin_josh

Muses: @iamvjadams @afrosikh

Styling/direction: @freshbydot

Publicist: @moafricapr

TOP STORIES

Policeman Dumps Uniform, Joins NDC Race

5 hours ago

Old Men Stealing Gang Granted GH¢20,000 Bail

5 hours ago

body-container-line