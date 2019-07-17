WordDigest: God's Grace Sufficient

"And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

[2 Corinthians 12:9] KJV

Why would Lord Jesus tell Apostle Paul, "My grace is sufficient for thee"?

Apostle Paul realized a thorn was within him and ought to be taken away.

Though it was obvious Apostle Paul had a thorn in his body , he understood the words of Lord Jesus "My grace is sufficient for thee."

Even the thorn in his life was to test his commitment and hope in the Lord Jesus despite the difficulty.

What's your thorn in this life?

And what's that situation you think God's sufficient grace can't take way?

Dearly beloved, God knows our weakness or infirmities but in all God's sufficient grace through Christ Jesus has been sufficient and will continue to be sufficient inasmuch as we experience life daily and keep trusting Lord Jesus always.

Today, His sufficient grace has given us live and still working for us.

God bless you.

Prayer:

Dear Lord Jesus, thank you for your continous grace upon us all. Today I walk in God's sufficient grace with victories in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

