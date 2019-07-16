WordDigest: God's Presence

"Unless the LORD builds the house, They labor in vain who build it; Unless the LORD guards the city, The watchman keeps awake in vain"

[Psalms 127:1]

Amplified Bible

There is so much insight on this scripture. The above text isn't discouraging us from rendering our services to God.

Rather it's telling us God's control over the universe and everything therein.

In reality God has all the tools to build his house. And we are some of His tools being used for His glory.

"A tool can't used itself until and unless utilized by the user to ascertain its level of effectiveness or sharpness"©REZ

Though we are building God's church via His gifting poured on us, we shouldn't lean on our own understanding.

The presence of God is paramount to the establishment of God's house.

In doing so, we have to rely on God's presence to fulfill His will not our will.

We need God's presence in all things for His glory sake.

Always seek for His presence before zooming into action.

Be blessed.

Prayer

O Lord, let your divine presence overshadow us in every step of our way in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

Rev. EZ

