Personality Today: Rising Story Of Joana Gyan, The Queen Of Gold

The 50 African women entrepreneurs of Pleasures magazine to watch on the world stage. Joana Gyan is an artisanal miner, a licensed gold miner, a licensed gold salesman, a gold buyer's license, a licensed gold exporter, an investor, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a business executive.

The CEO and founder of GOLDEN EMPIRE LEGACY LIMITED and many other companies have signed up and added to his credit as an entrepreneur. A private company that is growing rapidly in the annals of Ghana and around the world. Miss Joana Gyan is known in the public space for her benevolence towards orphanages.

Manufacturing a twenty-first-century business titan from the black continent of Africa costs nothing.

A doppelganger of the forged steel woman, the oven of the adversity of life; his adornment is his credibility in the street. She is the incarnation of the hearts of a hundred powerful men.

A charismatic visionary and defender of the oppressed. Summer at the door and back of hell, she releases silhouettes of wisdom, courage and class.

Joana Gyan is a young businesswoman who has left her indelible mark on Ghana's business elite by being the first and only woman to carve out a place and seize Gold territories in an industry totally colonized by men.

She has fought in the ranks of the mining sector, gained ground and consolidated her Golden Empire Legacy (LTD) business empire as a last name in Ghana, buying gold. with local miners and exporting gold to the international.

Today, Golden Empire Legacy Ltd is the largest gold agent in Ghana. procure gold from local miners and export on a global scale.

We present Joana Gyan, licensed buyer and gold exporter and founder and managing director of Global Empire Legacy Holdings.

Joana Gyan is also a business executive and owner of more than 15 companies, including:

* Golden Empire Legacy Ltd

* GEM multimedia Ghana ltd

* Colossus Minerals Ltd

* Joana TV Ltd

* GEM Rhythms Ltd

* The GEM Ltd pub

* KESSE music Ltd

* GELL Golden page Ltd

* GELL Farms Ltd

* GELL Petroleum Ltd

* GELL Real Estate Ltd

* KBA Mining Ltd

* Joana Gyan Foundation

* GELL Timber Ltd

* ZEMA Ghana Jewelry and Fashion School, Ltd

* Royalsekt Ghana Limited

His influence has voraciously ravaged other sectors such as entertainment (GEM MULTIMEDIA), fashion, education and commerce.

His kindness and love for humanity have earned him the label of one of Ghana's most charitable philanthropists. This feat is evident in the activities of the Joana Gyan Foundation; an NGO dedicated to improving the catastrophic welfare conditions of mining communities in Ghana.

As a motivating and crafty speaker, her followers continue to grow into a powerful horde, ready to spread her philosophy of success and build her legacy …

THE LEGACY OF THE GOLDEN EMPIRE

In a recent interview with Pleasures Magazine, she said, "I just wanted to offer pure gold at the best prices available by buying from local miners in my country and exporting it to buyers around the world. . I also wanted business to be honest and transparent … no incentive tactics, or incentive sales to higher-margin limited edition collectibles. "

The muffled dawn of May 7 in the mid-80s was disrupted by shouts of labor emanating from the Dunkwa Community Hospital located along the dusty plains of Dunkwa-offin, in the Denkyira Central Region in Ghana.

Agnès Nyarko, a young and beautiful farmer and 9-month trader, was in charge of the seed of Ambrose Kojo Gyan, entrepreneur, teacher and farmer of COCOBOD of the royal family of Juabeng Ashanti region. Agnes was the fifth wife of Ambrose who, as a result of numerous travels, had formed a huge polygamous family.

The atmosphere of the Dunkwa hospital was awash with the maternal cries of Agnes stimulated by contractions.

This will be the second time she will expel life through her thighs; an event in which she would participate three more times, cumulating five offspring.

Ambrose, a major contributor to Agnès' current condition, was not spared from the physical and mental turmoil, her body having found no rest, pacing one step at a local hospital.

After a period of work that lasted all night, Agnes's work was rewarded with the ultimate reward; the first cry of Joana Gyan, who will later be Nana Awoo, named after a prominent philanthropist from Dunkwa-offin.

THE FIRST YEARS OF NANA AWOO

19th child of a former subcontractor of COCOBOD who had lost all his work due to military victimization, bad financial habits and an oversized nuclear family; Joana came out without the silver spoon and the first harsh realities of life became acquaintances.

Baptized after three months in a silent traditional naming ceremony with names; Joana Maa-Adjoa Nana Awoo Gyan, the name Maa-Adjoa comes from her maternal side while Nana Awoo was given on her paternal side.

The name of Nana Awoo will later take precedence because of her selfless and hardworking personality. Soon, Joana was enrolled in her first school. school of life and his first class is the class of survival.

The Gyan family was constantly on the move between Dunkwa-offin and Wassa Agona Amenfi. Joana began her formal education at Wassa Agona Methodist Primary School at the age of three.

At the age of 5, Joana began farming with her mother while she was studying. From an early age, she became known for her help, even at her own expense; carry goods and heavy loads for older women from the farm to their homes for miles away.

It is at this time that Joana will be affectionately and unanimously called Nana Awoo by the elderly in the community of Dunkwa.

Born Taurus with the leadership impulse, Joana has always wanted to sacrifice her well-being, pleasure and freedom for her family. At the age of 8, Joana took work to a new level; she started illegal mining commonly known as "galamsey".

Forgotten by the dangers to health and the environment posed by her new journey, she went ironically to the bottom of the mud to survive.

Joana grew up in age and therefore progressed in class. Joana attended Denkyira Catholic School Asikuma (college).

She then attended Dunkwa Technical High School, where her graduate studies were truncated, mainly due to financial hardship and Joana's inability to combine study and junior work.

L & # 39; Exodus

The pressure ends up having a negative impact on Joana. In 1999, she left the classroom and headed for Accra in her unattended school uniform.

Alone in Accra, she wandered until the next day. Tired and hungry, she found solace in the unfinished chapel on Spintex Road. After countless nights spent in this unfinished cathedral, she joined friends of Wassa Agona Amenfi who had decent housing in Achimota, in the suburbs of Accra.

Day after day, Joana's knowledge and experience of the city grew. She left Achimota for Legon Westland where she started her first business. operating a small telephone booth commonly called "space to space". Shortly after, she met a client at work who took her to the residential area of ​​the airport where she worked as a housekeeper.

Hungry for the success that she was, she became unhappy with the life of exalted scarcity that was becoming her adornment in the residential area of ​​the airport.

Once again, Nana Awoo was moving, in the streets where the harsh realities of life are not coated with sugar. She was greeted by Daavi, a poor woman who had only male children and lived in Ajiringanor, a construction site.

Daavi took Joana so affectionately that it was soon believed around Ajiringanor that Joana was the only daughter of Daavi. Through Daavi, she got a job as a laborer in the Trasacco areas then under construction.

It should be noted that, although Joana was not born with financial privileges, her extended family members were persons of noble heritage, since Joana herself belonged to a royal lineage in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

So while she was staying in the streets, her family declared her missing. The words had reached the family from where she was.

A family envoy retrieved her from Daavi's possession with a family member in Accra, who was financially well off.

Once again, Joana became unhappy with the life of an extended family member because she was only used for housework. For the second time in her young life, she would escape family guardianship never to return.

The rough bride

In the first quarter of 2010, Tyrone Jarvis, a man from the city of Bristol (UK), traveled to Ghana on business, but was fooled by scoundrels.

Disappointed and disappointed, he prepared to return to the UK and, by a stroke of fate, he met Joana Gyan through a third party.

The old British business mogul fell in love with the non-sophisticated Nana Awoo and asked him to marry him. She accepted and the two entered into a moralizing marriage that would completely transform Joana.

Tyrone has seen in his past efforts in the fields of Galamsey an advantage and a motivation to legally dive into the mining industry. Under Joana's first company, "Jay Golden", they acquired gold sites and, thanks to Joana's knowledge on the ground, explored new unexplored territories.

TWIST FATE

Joana's life was under cruising control as the couple improved in almost every area of ​​life and it was as if the misleading phrase "Happy forever" was quickly becoming a reality. Fate then added another twist to Joana's captivating story; In the third quarter of 2012 (July 2), Tyrone Jarvis died of diabetes.

Again alone and against all odds for Joana to keep all the vestiges of her union with Tyrone Jarvis. She sought funds to realize her dream of owning a business empire.

She was fighting on all fronts summing up the phrase "down, but not outside"

Fortune tells them that it favors strong and implacable people. This is the last time we knocked on the door of success. The answers poured in from investors from Europe had fallen in love with the vision of the simple lady of the Juabeng Ashanti region.

They were ready to finance the creation of the largest solid mineral ever created in West Africa … Golden Empire Legacy LTD (GELL).

Today, Joana Maa-Adjoa Nana Awoo Gyan, the poor, unsophisticated girl who has escaped the scourge of poverty in Dunkwa, is now decorated with praise and professional titles such as; Artisanal Miner (one of the best in the country), licensed gold miner, licensed gold salesman, licensed gold exporter, real estate developer, businesswoman, business executive , talent developer and motivational speaker.

All these achievements are at the age of 34 and she is not resting on her laurels, she is seeking to achieve more.

Her wit, benevolent attitude and interesting personality have seen her dine with the high and powerful cruise in the corridors of power and affect lives of unfathomable dimensions.

It's a famous cliché that "it's during turbulent times that you know your friends". The difficult times Joana faced not only showed Joana her true friends, but also offered her a hardened army and unwavering support from the people she least expected.

Over the years, names have become synonymous with Joana's struggle; Mesach Donkor (director GELL), is a man who stood up day and night in his garden, browsing the nooks closest to Joana's dream.

Throughout this period of turbulence, Mr. Mesach never turned his back on Joana, he was always at his side, making his financial support and ideas effortless.

Albert Fiagah (GELL Manager) is another great character who has also emerged as a tentacle of support at the time of the fight against Joana. He also stood on his ground to get things done so that the dream bearer and the tall woman Joana do the same.

Albert has always been there to support Joana, whether it's raining or that it's selling, be it in the cold or in abundance, Albert has never abandoned that dream that Joana was wearing .

These two men form an irreplaceable element of GELL 's arsenal today, as we see it.

Another unsung hero; Emmanuel Dadzie, an outsider who advocates for wellbeing and is also responsible for maintaining public perception of GELL's vision.

Emmanuel has always been consistent in sharing the vision and dreams of GELL reaching a summit where nothing can bring him down.

It's in the struggles that Joana Nana Awoo Gyan and the trio have launched the slogan "Together we can succeed" from GELL Amidst all the challenges and problems and the difficult and perilous moments that have beckoned us, We have remained firm, everything is achievable, and we are here today.

The dreams of Joana Nana Awoo Gyan keep having fun. Consistently, persistence, determination and diligence have been our core mandates for all these years.

His glittering life was guided by this mantra among some; "I do not have a newspaper, I take it every day as it comes".

From the company: Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Ghana's trusted gold trader

Golden Empire Legacy Limited is a privately held corporation incorporated in Ghana and commenced operations in January 2016.

The company is responsible for the gold supply of Ghana's artisanal miners and its exports to buyers around the world.

The headquarters and logistics center of Golden Empire Legacy Limited is located in Accra, Ghana. He is responsible for support, marketing, customer and partner communication, execution and delivery of orders. One of the main objectives of Golden Empire Legacy Limited is to contribute to the development of the precious minerals sector in Ghana in accordance with the laws and international transparency.

All employees of Golden Empire Legacy Limited contribute by their actions to the image of the partners and customers of the company all over the world. Golden Empire Legacy Limited believes that the reliable and trustworthy work of all its employees has a decisive influence on maintaining a solid reputation.

Our mission is to serve our clients with consistency and direction, which involves strong and transparent communication processes (to better serve our customers and our ideals when dealing with colleagues and partners).

Golden Empire Legacy Limited offers consumers the attractive opportunity to buy pure gold as well as derivative products.

We are proud of the independence that Golden Empire Legacy Limited offers consumers to own, manage and control their personal purchases.

The goal of the company is to provide the best possible customer service to its customers and to give to all the peoples of the world the opportunity to own gold at an affordable price.

As a company, we take responsibility for the delivery of our gold.

Sustainable development is one of our concerns – economic action, social responsibility and the protection of the environment are therefore guiding principles of our society.

To succeed in the long term, we must ensure our presence as an independent group of companies.

We are committed to providing a "responsible", "conflict-free" gold. "Responsible Gold" is gold that meets the requirements of the "Chain of Custody", in accordance with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines for Due Diligence. Responsible supply chains for minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

PREMIUM SUPPLIERS

All Gold products in which we trade are "Gold Responsible" and "Gold Without Conflict" because all our products come from legalized minors who comply with all guidelines under the law of the Republic of Ghana.

World class service

Our ethics are well established and we maintain strict confidentiality when dealing with our impressive buyers and clients in the field of gold export. We are looking forward to serving you and providing you with the most enjoyable buying and exporting experience possible.

Convenient position

Golden Empire Legacy Limited is located within walking distance of the A & C Mall and close to Max International, 24 Garden Road, Adjacent Ideg, Number 14, East Legon Accra, Ghana. Our ethics are well established and we maintain strict confidentiality when dealing with our impressive buyers and customers.