God still supplies

"And my God will liberally supply (fill until full) your every need according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus."

[ Phillipians 4:19] Amplified Bible

God has been the source of life since time immemorial. He knows our needs, how and when to supply them.

Apostle Paul in all his ways depended on God to supply his needs.

In the opening verse, Apostle Paul stressed on 'My God ' meaning Elohim. Apostle Paul in all his entire life believed in God's provision for his life.

God didn't only supply the needs of Apostle Paul according to his riches but used him (Paul) as a channel of blessings for His glory.

Your riches likewise needs are in Christ Jesus. God through Christ Jesus still supplies the needs of His people according to His riches.

He will supply your needs too.

God bless you

Prayer

Dear God, thank you for supplying my needs according to your riches in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

