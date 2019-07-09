09.07.2019 Lifestyle Life Is A Quest By Lydia Amponsah Life is a quest, an adventure worth venturing.Life is a stroll in the woods, a race down misty mountains.Through dungeons deep and castles high.Far over misty mountains, the cold wind moans, the silence scream at you.Life is a quest all born must venture, it’s not always a walking the garden.At times life becomes still as death itself, the day becomes black,as black as a night spent in the underworld.It’s difficult to prevent the dew from refreshing but it is worth a tryForget about the obstacles and enjoy the adventure, learn along the road,acquire more skills to equip your generation yet unborn for the reality Lydia Amponsah News Contributor
Life Is A Quest
Life is a quest, an adventure worth venturing.
Life is a stroll in the woods, a race down misty mountains.
Through dungeons deep and castles high.
Far over misty mountains, the cold wind moans, the silence scream at you.
Life is a quest all born must venture, it’s not always a walking the garden.
At times life becomes still as death itself, the day becomes black,
as black as a night spent in the underworld.
It’s difficult to prevent the dew from refreshing but it is worth a try
Forget about the obstacles and enjoy the adventure, learn along the road,
acquire more skills to equip your generation yet unborn for the reality