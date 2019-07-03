"And he put them all out, and took her by the hand, and called, saying, Maid, arise"

[Luke 8:54] KJV

There was a leader of a synagogue called Jarius. He had a daughter who was sick. He pleaded with Jesus to come and heal his daughter.

Whilst Jesus was on his way to Jarius house, it was reported the daughter has passed on.

Jesus told Jarius all things all possible to they who believe in Christ's word.

When Jesus saw the crowd wailing, He comforted them saying, the girl was not dead by sleeping.

The people laughed at Christ's word of faith. So Jesus Christ drove them out of the house living Peter, John, James and Jarius.

Then Jesus called forth the girl back to life. The girl resurrected because the four men believed in Christ's word of faith.

Believers in Christ Jesus, everything is possible as you maintain your faith in Him. By living in faith, people's words or actions could make you lose faith in Christ Jesus.

Dearly beloved, get rid off people's actions or words that could create doubt or double-mindlessness for God's word concerning you.

Maintain your faith in Christ for all things are possible through Him.

Be inspired!

Prayer

Lord, thank you for life once more. I believe everything is possible in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍️ Rev. EZ

Follow me on www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily devotional message

[email protected]

[email protected]

#WordDigest2019