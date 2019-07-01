Heartbreak, Let It Sublime

Love is a beautiful thing but abstract. As part of human needs, everyone wants to be loved. Heartbreaks sets in when your love for someone is not returned as expected. The fact that the other partner’s love for you becomes deeply cold and could no longer hide it from you should rather keep you on the toes, lift your head above the situation and move on. Relationships may fall due to several reasons. Holding on to it causes heartbreak, making you unhealthy. Remember, every relationship is provisional, therefore be prepared to adapt to future changes.

Brennan C. Mallonee, licensed mental health counsellor, says heartbreak is a grief. Victims of heartbreak tend to think they have lost someone prominent in their life, they feel wasted, expectations not met, and thought of future without their partners seems unbearable. Many people fall victim of heart once or several times in their lifetime. Coping with heartbreak can be difficult, but be pretty much sure to recover soon. Heart break is related to mental disorder which needs intensive treatment to recover. Understanding one’s emotion and having prior knowledge about differences and preferences limits one form been a victim of heart break. Heartbreaks can be suicidal, great influencer changing the way one thinks, and destiny changer. Are you a victim of heartbreak? What does it take to recover heartbreak? How well have do you recover from heartbreak? Getting the right dosage for heartbreak is all what you need to live a happier and normal life.

4 Tips to Deal with Heartbreak

Don’t Dwell On The Past

The mind can be related to a tree that decides to welcome and harbor birds to feed on its fruits, build nest, make family on the branches or shakes its branches to drive the birds away. This means that you can decide to regulate the kind of stuff to think about the ones to flash out. Flashbacks of past memories leave undying and indelible wound. Let it go! Just because of the sacrifices you made in your former relationship. Yes, those sacrifices were not worth it to your partner. Forgive, forget, and don’t blame anyone who hurts you. Why worry over a spilt milk? You can never control the feelings of your partner but you can control yours just do that to recover. Dwelling on your past would make you feel wasted. You are valuable, strong and bold. Never say it was a mistake to have been in the relationship. Breakup should rather make you stronger to build yourself.

Engage in activities

Do not isolate yourself from families and friends. Staying alone brings both good and bad me mories of the relationship. Depression and anxiety befriend you without notice. Participate in every activity like swimming, jogging, partying with friends, attend social gatherings, etc. helps to overcome heartbreak. Have fun, talk to your family and any trusted friend about the break up and laugh it out. This helps to release tension and free up the mind.

Avoid stalking your exes on social media

As curious as you may be, chances of you seeing of what you wish not to see is high. Perhaps your ex would have posted pieces of write-ups or pictures of his or her partner that will hurt you. The open wounds of your heartbreak are not healed yet. Don’t feed your curiosity with breath-taking scenes.

Get Back to Your Independent and Revel Self

Begin to control your own affairs. Be independent, take pleasure in your daily activities by return to your normal routine. Start a new life to move on. Don’t let the heartbreak harden your heart and hinder you from falling in love again. See breakup as chance to explore interesting new things. Remember, you will meet someone who will love, cherish, and make you happy.

If you never heal from what hurt you, you'll bleed on those who didn't cut you.

