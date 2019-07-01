Speciallady Awareness to hold second edition of Free Empowerment Speech

Speciallady Awareness, an organization that aims at educating young women about gynaecological conditions has announced the second edition of their Free Empowerment Speech with the theme "You are Special irrespective of your medical conditions and background".

The first edition which was held at the Deuce Lounge with Jenny's Foundation in Barking Essex early this year was erotic.

It was a successful event of Poetry and live music with award-winning artist Rhyme Sonny and UK based Poetry and artists such as Natural Wright, Sonni Balli, Myx Quest, and Mysta Silva.

However, "You are Special" event which will be held on Saturday 20th July at Holiday Inn Express Hotel will be exquisite because it focuses more on the concept of what Special Lady Awareness Mission seeks to achieve, empowering and educating women and young girls going through gynaecological conditions.

This event will espouse the life of the founder, Elizabeth Amoaa as a woman with Uterus Didelphys condition ( Double womb, Double cervix, and a double vagina passages) other women reproductive health issues, however she did not allow any of the conditions to affect her from discovering her new life purpose and using her health journey to empower other women and young girls.

Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, she told attractivemustapha.com, that it is not about you been knocked down, but rather how you get up. And none should allow challenges and failures to prevent oneself from making a positive difference.

