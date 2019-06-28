"But thanks be to God, who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us spreads and makes evident everywhere the sweet fragrance of the knowledge of Him."

[2Corinthians 2:14] Amplified Bible

There is always a reward for serving God.

Apostle Paul in his writings to the church in Corinth underscored the facets of challenges surrounding those brethren.

In that, Apostle Paul testified victory in God's Word via Christ in all manner of situations including the sweet fragrance of His knowledge?

What is the sweet fragrance of Christ's knowledge ? It is knowing God's word through Christ Jesus which speaks life to all kinds of circumstances. In other words, having the full understanding of the ministry of Christ Jesus.

And within this context Apostle Paul triumphed in Christ because the sweet fragrance of Christ's knowledge was in and with him.

Beloved God has a word for your situation. Knowing the sweet fragrance of His knowledge will make you win.

We will triumph in Christ if we continue believing He only is the way, truth and life.

Now say to yourself regardless of the happenings "I will triumph in Christ Jesus" , Amen.

God bless you.

Prayer

O Lord all praises and thanks be to your name. Regardless of happenings I know I will triumph in Christ, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ