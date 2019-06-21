WordDigest: Put Your Spirit Within Me

"I will put my Spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes, and you will keep My ordinances and do them."

[Ezekiel 36:27]

Amplified Bible

These were the exact words of God to His prophet, Ezekiel.

God realized that Ezekiel lacked something within him to deliver His message to His people.

God planned filling His Prophet, Ezekiel, with His Spirit to enable him walk in God's statues, keep God's ordinance and do them.

Notice here, three works of the Spirit God intended to deposit into Prophet Ezekiel.

1. To cause Prophet Ezekiel to walk in God's way not man's direction.

2. To make Prophet Ezekiel remember His statues always and

3. Operate according to God's will and purpose.

The Spirit of God has been deposited into God's vessels and it is what is making the difference in believers' life today.

To be able to operate to the glory of God, we need God's Spirit to guide us into executing the tasks gifted us.

Meaning without the Spirit of God, we are powerless and ineffective.

Maybe you would like to be filled with the Spirit of God. It's not too late to ask. In Christ Jesus, we are confident that whatever we ask in His name, He will give to us. Therefore with faith ask and you shall receive.

Be filled with God's Spirit through Christ Jesus now and forever, Amen.

Bless you.

Prayer

O Lord, fill me with your Spirit now and forever in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

