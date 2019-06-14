WordDigest: God Hasn't Forsaken You

"The LORD was with Joseph, and he [even though a slave] became a successful and prosperous man; and he was in the house of his master, the Egyptian."

Everything that happens in this life, there is a reason thereof. And that reason is a mystery to God. God chooses who He reveals His mystery or secret to.

After Joseph has been sold by his brothers to the Ishmealites, then to Potiphar's house, he was still a slave.

Though a slave in the house of Potiphar, God saw him as a successful and prosperous man in His sight.

Knowing this, God foresaw not only his prosperity but challenges as well and the capacity for Joseph to handle and overcome those situations.

Joseph was put in a pit by his brothers as a result of their father's (Jacob) love for him. The wife of Potiphar accused him of rape which he (Joseph) didn't commit eventually landing Joseph in a prison. In all those circumstances, God didn't forsake him. Infact Joseph was on a mission according to God's plan to rescue his family ahead of famine by going through that hardship of becoming the Prime Minister and second in command to Pharoah, King of Egypt then.

Joseph's life started on a rocky ground but overall ended on a fertile land because God didn't forsake him.

God hasn't forsaken you too. In spite of the magnitude of storm or difficulty, remain confident in God, for your situation is a mystery to God.

Now say to yourself "Surely with God on my side, am confident of change in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

God bless you.

Prayer

O Lord, with you on my side am confident of goodness and breakthroughs in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

