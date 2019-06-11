WordDigest: Be A Cheerful Giver

"He gives strength to the weary, And to him who has no might He increases power"

[Isaiah 40:29]

Amplified Bible

Consider the scripture we just read, God has proven beyond any reasonable doubt He is a cheerful giver.

He gave His Son, Christ Jesus cheerfully to die a painful and honorarily death for the atonement of our sins.

Through Christ Jesus, God gives grace for the weary to be strong and those without might, be increased.

God chooses whom to give life. Today you're alive because God chose to give you life freely. God is a cheerful giver and His unfailing love and mercies for us are new every morning.

We may not be givers of life or grace. But your little efforts of generosity maybe a blessing to someone and at the same time a channel for your breakthrough.

Be a cheerful giver for a good course.

God bless you.

Prayer

O Lord make me a cheerful giver for your glory in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

