Old people and poop

Now, society can go too far with feces, but that’s how the pendulum swings or how the handle flushes. And discussing poop at the dinner table is not such a pleasant conversation—unless you’re a member of the elderly crowd. Then chatting about your bowl movements is a required topic.

Laxatives are big business that helps you do your business.According to MedicineNet.com, there are 7 types of safe laxatives for constipation relief. Who knew? Open up and ask for advice when your bowels are backed up.

Bottom line (pun intended): Your pooping habits can be an important indicator of your overall health. And becoming comfortable about poop talk, especially with your physician, is helpful when a problem occurs. Early detection means early treatment for irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel diseases, and colon cancer.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”