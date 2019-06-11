Old ladies and grandchildren

Call your grandma once in a while! We know you’re busy leading your selfish (I really did mean selfie) photo lives, but some of us oldsters can text, so no excuses. We can use emojis. Duh. We can make out some techno-babble if we unhook our oxygen and concentrate. But don’t ask me to Skype. And I don’t tweet and greet. I’m a twitter quitter—too complicated.

Even better, stop in and visit so I can see your face. Nobody hugs like a grandmother.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”