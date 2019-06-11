Old ladies and dog poop

Dog-walking and bending over to scoop poop with a baggie is a stupid rule for old gals. Ugh! My creaky bones protest. I need a compact poop vacuum with a long handle that sucks up the doggie droppings. Or a doggie diaper for Wally. If I can wear an adult diaper—then so can old Wally.

The one time I pretended not to see Wally’s mushy pile, the grumpy neighbor stepped in it. “That’s not Wally’s pooh-pooh!” I yelled back at him. His wife stopped bringing me homemade cookies after that. Darn, I should have confessed.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”