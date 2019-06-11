Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Old ladies and dog poop

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Dog-walking and bending over to scoop poop with a baggie is a stupid rule for old gals. Ugh! My creaky bones protest. I need a compact poop vacuum with a long handle that sucks up the doggie droppings. Or a doggie diaper for Wally. If I can wear an adult diaper—then so can old Wally.

The one time I pretended not to see Wally’s mushy pile, the grumpy neighbor stepped in it. “That’s not Wally’s pooh-pooh!” I yelled back at him. His wife stopped bringing me homemade cookies after that. Darn, I should have confessed.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line