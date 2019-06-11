Dog-walking and bending over to scoop poop with a baggie is a stupid rule for old gals. Ugh! My creaky bones protest. I need a compact poop vacuum with a long handle that sucks up the doggie droppings. Or a doggie diaper for Wally. If I can wear an adult diaper—then so can old Wally.
The one time I pretended not to see Wally’s mushy pile, the grumpy neighbor stepped in it. “That’s not Wally’s pooh-pooh!” I yelled back at him. His wife stopped bringing me homemade cookies after that. Darn, I should have confessed.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Old ladies and dog poop
Dog-walking and bending over to scoop poop with a baggie is a stupid rule for old gals. Ugh! My creaky bones protest. I need a compact poop vacuum with a long handle that sucks up the doggie droppings. Or a doggie diaper for Wally. If I can wear an adult diaper—then so can old Wally.
The one time I pretended not to see Wally’s mushy pile, the grumpy neighbor stepped in it. “That’s not Wally’s pooh-pooh!” I yelled back at him. His wife stopped bringing me homemade cookies after that. Darn, I should have confessed.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."