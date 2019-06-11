I’m not as tech savvy or tech blabby as I’d like to be. A fancy-pants smartphone is on my bucket list, but I haven’t worked up the courage to buy one. And Hash tags give me acid indigestion. Yaada. Yaada. Tell someone else your troubles. Millennial peeps with their Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram—can kiss my blessed assurance.
I do text, but not like the younger generations. Is there an emoji for “stop bugging me?” Peace and quiet with my morning coffee is welcomed. Peace and quiet with my afternoon tea is welcomed. Peace and quiet with the evening meal is welcomed. Hmmm. I see a pattern.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Old ladies and technology
