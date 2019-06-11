Old ladies and technology

I’m not as tech savvy or tech blabby as I’d like to be. A fancy-pants smartphone is on my bucket list, but I haven’t worked up the courage to buy one. And Hash tags give me acid indigestion. Yaada. Yaada. Tell someone else your troubles. Millennial peeps with their Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram—can kiss my blessed assurance.

I do text, but not like the younger generations. Is there an emoji for “stop bugging me?” Peace and quiet with my morning coffee is welcomed. Peace and quiet with my afternoon tea is welcomed. Peace and quiet with the evening meal is welcomed. Hmmm. I see a pattern.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”