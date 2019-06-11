An older woman’s happy hour turns into crappy hour when she notices old men flirting with much younger women. Why are old men such fools? Bamboozled by beauty and bouncy boobs. Hoodwinked by flattery and flat abs. Downright silly if you ask me. Oh, you didn’t ask me.
Old ladies, the widowers in your age bracket don’t want to hear about your ailments and failed marriages. Or about bowel movements, bladder leakage, or bunions. Talking about the foods that make you fart is not a way to an oldster’s heart. That’s my advice.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Old gals and old guys
