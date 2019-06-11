Old gals and old guys

An older woman’s happy hour turns into crappy hour when she notices old men flirting with much younger women. Why are old men such fools? Bamboozled by beauty and bouncy boobs. Hoodwinked by flattery and flat abs. Downright silly if you ask me. Oh, you didn’t ask me.

Old ladies, the widowers in your age bracket don’t want to hear about your ailments and failed marriages. Or about bowel movements, bladder leakage, or bunions. Talking about the foods that make you fart is not a way to an oldster’s heart. That’s my advice.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”