Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Old ladies at the beach

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Readers, I come to you with a few important questions. Utmost advice is needed.

Can I wear a snowsuit at the beach instead of a swimsuit? Dare I let my kangaroo pouch and soggy bottom hang out? Dashing to the bathroom takes time, so can I pee in the ocean instead? Probably not proper etiquette.

The beach is paradise to me, but washing sand out of body crevices and wrinkly skin gets more and more difficult. Bigger cracks hold more sand. Do you get my drift? Of course, my body takes a little (a lot) more sunscreen as time rolls along. More sagging cleavage to cover.

But who cares? You’re only old once.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

TOP STORIES

Canadian Experts Storm Ghana Over Kidnapped Nationals

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Wishes BECE Candidates Good Grades To Enjoy Free ...

4 hours ago

body-container-line