A Source of Joy

Well, when we think of these two people we think of two great forces and that is fire and water. Yes! The late Bishop Dag Heward Mills and the very modern Pastor Sharon N. Alenda. We know that we all serve a living God because of these two! Bishop Dag Heward Mills is like fire. Pure holy ghost fire. From the pulpit and even in the sanctuary one can see Dag’s trail from afar set ablaze. His love notes to Sharon in biblical terms reminded everyone of the story of Esther. The King’s eye ( Dag) was always on this soft and beautiful maiden’s face --- Esther who in this case would be ( Sharon). And some would say even of the love relationship found between Elkanah and Hannah of the late of Old Testament had some goings between these two.

Sharon is the water in the body of Christ. A woman who seeks to quench the thirsts of her people.

Sanctimoniously enough we reckon that these two should quell their misgivings and join each other in their faithful deeds for one another and for the deliverance of souls all over the world. We believe that somehow Dag appointed Sharon and God appointed Sharon unto Dag.

We are thankful for this strong union and pray that something powerful, marital and otherwise will come out of everything.

It is a great thing to be in The House of The Lord! Thanks for reading.