WordDigest: Let Prayer Work For You

"Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, saying, "Oh that You would indeed bless me and enlarge my border [property], and that Your hand would be with me, and You would keep me from evil so that it does not hurt me!" And God granted his request."

[1Chronicles 4:10] Amplified Bible

Prayer is one of the effective ways of having a relationship with God through Christ Jesus.

It is a way of talking or communicating to God over everything concerning life.

Prayer is a medium where we make our request known to God and with faith exercise patient for the need to be answered.

From the scripture reading, Jabez prayed to God for his territory to be enlarged. Initially, he was named Jabez because his mother brought forth him out of pain.

Although flummoxed as a result of the name Jabez, he didn't resort to action apart from prayer.

When he lifted up prayer to God, God granted his request.

Have you prayed? Keep praying.

Have you made your request known to God? Be patient for God's response.

Today, don't be anxious about anything but in everything, with prayer and thanksgiving make your request known to God and wait for His response.

Pray without ceasing and let prayer work for you in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

Prayer

O Lord I know you're a prayer answering God. Grant my request in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

