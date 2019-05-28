Modern Ghana logo

28.05.2019 People & Places

Surprise Birthday Party Held For Tang Palace Marketing Manager

By Staff Writer
Staff of fast growing hospitality firm, Tang Palace Hotel have held a surprise birthday party for their Marketing Manager, Jane Gyimah Amoako.

The surprise package was led by the Sales and Marketing department, where the celebrant was treated to a special treat during lunch on Monday 27th May 2019.

A release signed by the Marketing department sated "As you mark your birthday, we wish you God's blessings and the very best in your endeavors. We indeed enjoy working with you. May you age in grace to push our great hotel (Tang Palace) to greater heights."

