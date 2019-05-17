West Hills Mall Goes Crazy With 'Shoppertainment' As ‘Minutes To Win It’ Games Kick off

In a bid to spice up the shopping experience for patrons and reward shoppers for their continued loyalty, West Hills Mall has launched a special package of captivating games which is keeping many customers busy and excited while they shop.

Accra’s leading family shopping centre, over the weekend, introduced the ‘Minutes to Win’ campaign which challenges customers to a set of multiple fun games for sheer pleasure but which, if well played, yields handsome giveaways in the form of big shopping vouchers.

‘This is a pure loyalty reward campaign, initiated in line with our well-known tradition of regularly infusing some excitement into the shopping ambiance here and throwing up goodies and freebies for our dedicated customers. ‘Minutes to win it’ will run non-stop for 60 days,” Marketing Manager Wendy Aryee told newsmen last Friday when the games kicked off.

After purchasing just about anything from any of the stores at West Hills Mall and a questionnaire is filled out, every customer becomes eligible to play in the ‘Minutes to Win It’ games, which feature archery, jig-saw puzzles, button separation, ring toss, Kofi Says and yank me, among others.

With the help of a Timer and a Master of Ceremonies, registered shoppers engage in the games throughout the day, as they scuffle to beat the timer by closing their games within prescribed time limits.

Win or lose, every player in ‘Minutes to Win It’ walks away with a gift - one of a variety of branded giveaways, according to Ms. Aryee.

At the close of the day, however, the best performing player – the shopper who scores the highest mark within the shortest time - is identified and subsequently invited on the Breakfast Show of Pluzz FM to pick up a gift comprising shopping vouchers worth Ghc 500 for use at the mall.

“One very exciting thing about the games is that there are no restrictions on customer participation; it does not matter at all what a shopper buys or how much the shopper bought it. Once the customer buys something in any of our stores, he or she qualifies to be part of the fun,” said Ms. Aryee.

The games close on Sunday, June 30.

Anchored by the food giant, Shoprite, and the popular general merchandise store, Game, West Hills Mall is located at Dunkonah, near Weija, off the Accra-Cape Coast Highway and is celebrated as Ghana’s biggest and trendiest family shopping and recreational destination.