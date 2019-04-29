Perfect love casts out fear- without faith it's impossible to please God.

God says the just shall live by faith and without faith it's impossible to please God, whoever comes to him must believe he is and is a rewarder of those who diligently seek him. The truth is if you believe in God, you will be fearless.

Fear comes when we do not believe in God and hence our little faith makes us scared. God has not given us a spirit of fear but one of love, joy, peace and a sound mind. Perfect love casts out fear. That is the love the holy spirit gave to us when we became born again.

So why is your soul downcast ? Why do you fear ? Why do you let negativity take over you ? Any feeling that is not love, joy, peace and a sound mind is not from God. We are beings that were made to be fearless and when we take our rightful dominion over the Earth, we reap our blessings. Don't let anything put fear inside you, Jesus has overcome the world. Be fearless of man and the world. The only being you should fear is God.

Remember God wants to give you good gifts, a future and a hope. Plus goodness and mercy shall follow you as your cup runneth over. The lord is your shepherd, you will never want. He will restore your soul, lead you in the path of righteousness for his own sake, though you may walk in the valley of the shadow of death, you should fear no evil. His rod and staff will comfort you and he will prepare a table before you in the presence of your enemies. Your future is bright, have faith in God's word and lose fear.