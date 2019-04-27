How Use Technology to Pull Ahead of Your Competition

Competition everywhere is in every business no matter what you do or how you do it. This is because the business space or enclave is big enough to accommodate everyone. It might be products, it could be services, it could be a combination of both, but the competition will certainly be there.

So, no matter the competition, technology help be ahead of your competition. We share some of the ways you can deploy technology to get ahead.

Social Media

When you think of social media you probably initially think of your friends and family, or memes to be shared and petitions to sign. However, you can also utilise social media successfully for your business; it can be the perfect way to showcase what you can do and what you have to offer to hundreds or even thousands (or more) of people. When you sign up for either: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can create posts that show exactly what your business is all about, and why people should buy from you.

Website

Simply using a social media account is not enough if you want to get ahead of the competition; it should be part of your marketing strategy, not your entire strategy itself. A website will also be required if you want to beat your competitors. A website promotes trust, showing that you intend to be a long-term business, investing in your products, your customers, and your future. It will also help you to develop your brand. This will help people choose you rather than someone else. A website also allows you to sell even when you aren’t physically at your desk, or even awake.

SEO

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is important if you really want to get ahead of the competition. You don’t have to know exactly how it works or be at ease with knowing all about algorithms and computer programming, but you should understand the basic principles of SEO and use it to your advantage wherever possible. There are many different aspects to SEO and you will need to do some thorough research or use a third party to help you, but some of the pointers you can implement yourself include keywords and phrases. You can use these important keywords within your website content, especially your blog.

Online Ads

Ads on Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are making tons of dollars from online advertising. This is because so many businesses are taking advantage of online advertising to push their products to billions across the world that are on these platforms.

Create Surveys

Finding out what your customers really think about what you are doing, and discovering if there is any other way you can improve how you serve them is crucial if you want to grow and be successful, and it is yet another way that you can get ahead of the competition; knowing where your strengths and weaknesses lie means you can work on them to become the very best. You can use tech to send out specially designed surveys to your customers who have opted into your mailing list, asking them to complete the form to give you some ideas on how to improve.

Damilola Faustino

[email protected]