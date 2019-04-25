5 Essential Safety Tips for Travellers

Travel can be exciting but also scary at times. But when you're venturing into a destination that you are unfamiliar with, you have to be more cautious in order not to fall victim to roughnecks. Nevertheless, follow these safety tips to protect yourself and ensure a happy and secure journey.

Don't show off your cash or valuables

Keep your cash separated, with some spending money easily accessible and the rest hidden, so that you're not showing off a big wad of cash every time you pay. Although it's tempting to have your smartphone out constantly to look up directions or take photos, be mindful of your surroundings.

Leave an itinerary and emergency contact

After booking your package on Jumia’s hotel and flight marketplace, and you are ready to unplug, a mistake you should never make is to go under the radar, especially if you're traveling alone. Leave your itinerary with a trusted friend or family member back home, and try to check in with him or her every day. That way, if something happens, they can alert authorities on your behalf.

Confirm visitors with the hotel desk

You're in your hotel room and there's a knock on the door from someone claiming to be maintenance or housekeeping. Before you let this person in, call the front desk to verify that someone from the property needs access to your room. Criminals have been known to pose as hotel workers in order to get inside the rooms.

Scan a copy of your passport

Before you leave, scan a copy of your passport, email it to yourself and take a photo of it to save on your smartphone. That way, if you need your passport while out (but it's locked up in your hotel safe), you'll have access to all your details. Plus, if it's stolen, getting a replacement will be much easier.

Bring only what you need

Only bring a passport with you if you’re travelling abroad, and always avoid bringing your Social Security card or birth certificate with you, the report advised. Also, don’t bring all of your credit and debit cards; choose instead to carry only a select few. If you do bring sensitive documents with you on your trip, lock them up in a hotel safe or other secure location.

Don’t post location or agenda on social media

Sharing your agenda or location on social media allows potential thieves to keep track of where you are, making it easier for them to time a crime. Instead, wait to post about your trip until you get home.