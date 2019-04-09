"How I Got Pregnant As A Virgin" —Woman Shares Weird Story

According to report by lindaikejiblog.com a woman who became pregnant at 23 while still a "virgin" has narrated how she was shocked to find out she was expecting a child though she hadn't gotten involved in anything other than foreplay.

Wathoni Anyansi said she was dating a guy and they would make out but they never had penetrative sex. She was 23 at the time and had never had sex.

But to her shock, five months after one of their make-out sessions, she found out she was pregnant. Her boyfriend was also shocked when her family invited him for a meeting and he insisted they had never had sex but only made out.

Wathoni revealed that her boyfriend simply flapped his penis against her vulva and that was it. But, unknown to her, she was ovulating at the time, which is a time when a woman is at her most fertile.

According to NHS.UK, "It's possible for you to get pregnant without having sexual intercourse. For example, if you or your partner have semen or pre-ejaculate on your fingers and touch your vagina, your partner ejaculates near your vagina or your partner’s erect penis comes into contact with your body near your vagina."

They continued: "The risk of getting pregnant in this way is very low because sperm can only live for a short time outside of the body. However, it’s important to know that it’s possible to get pregnant in this way."

So, in Wathoni's case, her hymen was still intact but she was already pregnant.

Media personality, Lolo Cynthia, who shared the story, wrote: