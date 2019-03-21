Top South African Forex Traders and How They Made it

Forex trading can undoubtedly become an actual lifestyle for you if you follow through it and grow your gains. Some people start forex trading when their young and end up being so good at it, they leave school or end their day time jobs to become full-time traders. The truth is, forex trading can be a full-time career, but you will have to work hard at it. If you want to start forex trading you might want to start with forex trading for beginners, then grow from there to become a successful full-time trader.

You have most likely heard of how the Forex market in South Africa is currently growing. It's therefore not really surprising that some forex traders have profited significantly from that. In this article, we will be looking at the most well-known Forex traders in South Africa who have become very rich through successful trading.

Sandile Shezi

Sandile Shezi is quite an exception in Forex trading. His story might be very similar to many forex traders in America and Europe, but the enormous risk this young man took to be successful in South Africa is unique. Before he became one of the most successful Forex Traders in South Africa, this 27-year-old was going to a local school living in a slum. He was given a full year's worth of school fees and decided to invest the money in the Forex market.

This is probably not a good idea. Even the best Forex Brokers warn that such an investment is very risky. Sandile Shezi even stated that although it the best decision he ever made, in hindsight, it was very reckless. Money that you definitely need should not go to investments.

Luckily, he was successful in making a significant amount of profit with that money, making him one of the best investors in South Africa. The young man is now a proud owner of The Global Forex institute where he teaches aspiring forex traders how to win in the forex market and how to be very successful like himself.

He was also mentored George van der Riet who is undoubtedly the best Forex trader in South Africa and most likely the whole of Africa.

George van der Riet

39-year old George van der Riet was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa but he later traveled to Manchester, U.K to continue his studies in finance. While in the United Kingdom, he got multiple forex trading jobs in financial companies and banks. There, he significantly sharpened his entrepreneurial skills through the positions that he got.

After working for various institutions in the country, he decided to become his own boss in order to be successful. It was not really hard for him to become one of the most successful Forex traders in South Africa because he already had a good reputation from working in the United Kingdom. The moment he went back, he was highly regarded.

Although he got a significant amount of invitations and job offers, he was already set on working for himself. When George moved back to South Africa in 2010, he met Sandile Shezi who at the time really wanted to become a millionaire through forex trading.

After being mentored for several years, Sandile Shezi became the youngest millionaire in South Africa as well as one of the best Forex traders in the country. The two traders then created the Global Forex Institute which aims to help South Africans become better at winning profits in the Forex market.

Ref Wayne

At 22-year-old, not only did Ref Wayne became one of the most successful forex traders in South Africa he became a multimillionaire s well.

Wayne was able to turn his skills in Forex trading to a profitable business by founding the African Forex Institute which is almost the same as the company that both George van der Riet and Sandile Shezi founded with a few differences. He is also the first person in South Africa to create a cryptocurrency in called pip coin.

South African Forex trading is rising.

Thanks to these three guys, Forex trading in South Africa is growing significantly. South Africa's development is a big factor as well. But seeing people who are young and from humble backgrounds becoming successful has been a great driver for South Africans who want to be successful traders in the country.