Social Media Is Destroying Your Mother Tongue

All these YouTube and social media guru's who've become experts on self-love, religion, purpose and everything and anything are usually not qualified to be giving advice on any and everything.

How do you know they are not lying? The advice they give often times when typed into google many different versions of the same answer appear. There is nothing deep, philosophical or life altering on social media that you can't find reading a book, listening to an elder, reading the bible, watching informative TV, talking to God, following whichever religious principles you believe in and talking to real people.

You find real answers to life in self-reflection and communicating with yourself. In times of reflection, you begin to fall in love with who you are. You validate your own self, find your gifts, talents, wants and what works for you. You become a human being, just being and enjoying life. Not wondering who you should be and how you should behave because somebody with likes on social media told you, you have to live in accordance with some new age mumbo jumbo ( none sense).

Maybe, you are one of the many people who believe success is likes, designer, cars and houses.

What if I told you success is you having a beautiful soul and making some human, animal, living being or plants life better. That success is sharing God and love with the world and making the world a much better place in your daily interactions with it.

Now that's a goal, a goal everyone can, should compete with each other to, and desire to achieve #necessary goals.