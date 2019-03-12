Partner's Choice: Tips To Get Intimate Without Sexing

There are times you really need to give yourself a break from just being intimate just when you want to have sex. Sex shouldn’t always be the end result of intimacy, appreciation for each other and deep connection is always a worthy result that need not be ignored. Expressing yourselves in erotic ways can enhance intimacy. Intimacy goes beyond sexual intercourse—it isn’t simply all about sex but connection. According to Merriam-Webster, intimacy is defined as “a close, familiar, and usually affectionate or loving personal relationship with another person or group.” There are a bunch of ways that you can be truly intimate with a person without having sex. It’s the stage where you don’t need to have sex to feel connected. Intimacy is about emotions, deep connections, and affections, so why don’t you start by building an emotional standing with your partner to improve that emotional and passionate connection.

Here are a few ways to get intimate without having sexual intercourse;

Touching

There are times especially in a long relationship, when we lose the spark of love because we stop touching each other, well except of course you wanna make love. That shouldn’t really be the case and touching brings you together in intimate and pleasurable ways. Cuddling and hugging are an essential method to reach and feel near one another, particularly when you're without clothes. Hugging reduces stress and increases the bond between you two. The warm bit of your bodies together is a fun way to explore each other bodies and recognize pleasurable sensations of each other’s warm touch. It doesn't generally make a difference what you're doing, it could be watching a nice movie, or bathing together, try wrapping your arms around each other. The power of touching is astonishing. Massaging each other before bed is an extraordinary way to stay connected. Make it a point to touch each other through passionate kissing, cuddling, smooching, and hugs and many others.

Staring

Gazing at one another is a sentimental indication of adoration and profound love. Try looking at yourself from your partner's eyes as the eye doesn’t hide what someone truly feels for you. It makes you feel protected and safe. It is astounding spending continuous minutes gazing at one another's eyes without essentially talking. While doing this, you think about how lucky you are with such an individual in your life. Welcome the magnificence of your partner, the stroke of her eye browns; the shape of his/her lips, the color, and shade of the eyes. It very well may be clumsy for some time, but when you get serious, you realized you feel a more profound connection. It brings intimacy to the next level

Talking

Sentimental discourse is critical to this sort of development. A relationship that comprises of shallow, inane discussions is certifiably not a healthy one. You should always be challenging your partner to develop mentally and emotionally. Share your feelings, dreams, and thoughts with your partner; it makes them feel part of your world. Examining things you are enthusiastic about is a profound intimacy of understanding each other. You could express your love for each other; have a go at something new like composing a love letter for each other and reading it out loud. Invest energy to share your furthest wants and interests with your partner. It tightens the bond and grows the connection between you two.

Those are a few startups for building intimacy between your partner and yourself. It doesn’t always have to be about sex, it’s about allowing the sensations and passions in your heart to connect with your partner.

