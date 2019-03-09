Modern Ghana logo

Preparing Saturday KONTOMIRE STEW For Loved One

By Catherine Forson Agbo
It’s Saturday, and you’re thinking about what dish you should prepare to surprise my partner. Sorry, this comes late, but it's worth a try. Today we will be looking at how to prepare one of Ghana’s dishes, the popular, Kontomire Stew from the tender cocoyam leaves. Ghana has always had amazing dishes, and this stew is no exception. These sweet, tender cocoyam leaves are very nutritious and deeply satisfying. Kontomire has numerous health benefits which include prevention of cancer as it fights against free radicals. It additionally helps in weight reduction because of its low fat and high protein content. This superb dish is rich in fiber and iron, hence, suitable for children and recommended for people with anemia. Let’s take a look at how this wonderful Ghanaian dish is prepared. Palava Sauce Kontomire stew can be served with yam, plantain or rice. The aroma and the rich taste of the kontomire stew are indeed priceless. This stew takes about 45 mins to prepare.

Ingredients

  • 2 packs of kontomire or spinach
  • Half a cup of Egusi
  • Meat, smoked fish or mushrooms
  • 2 fresh tomatoes
  • 2 large onions (chops and blends)
  • Spice: Ginger/ Garlic
  • Pepper(depending on how hot or mild you want it)
  • Palm/Red oil
  • Salt
  • Seasoning

Instructions

  • Clean the leaves altogether with clean water, ideally warm water, then cut the leaves in little sizes
  • In another pan, steam meat
  • Chop some onions and tomatoes separately.
  • Blend a small amount of onion, with garlic, ginger, and pepper
  • Meanwhile, put a pan on fire and add some oil. When the oil is hot, add some chopped onions in the oil to fry. Fry the onions until they turn brown.
  • Pour mixed blend into the oil and mix for 5-10 minutes to appropriately cook
  • Add the chopped tomatoes and stir. Add seasoning Allow them to cook as you stir simultaneously for 10 minutes
  • Pour steamed meat into the stew and stir (Here, you can use either meat or fish depending on what you are comfortable with)
  • Wash and blend a half cup of egushie. Pour blended mixture into the stew.
  • Leave to stew for about 5 minutes, then add chopped kontomire
  • Cook under low heat and make sure they don’t get burnt. Add the smoked fish last to avoid breaking in the stew. Leave to stew for at least 5 minutes.
  • Taste the salt, if okay.. you're good to serve.

