Preparing Saturday KONTOMIRE STEW For Loved One

It’s Saturday, and you’re thinking about what dish you should prepare to surprise my partner. Sorry, this comes late, but it's worth a try. Today we will be looking at how to prepare one of Ghana’s dishes, the popular, Kontomire Stew from the tender cocoyam leaves. Ghana has always had amazing dishes, and this stew is no exception. These sweet, tender cocoyam leaves are very nutritious and deeply satisfying. Kontomire has numerous health benefits which include prevention of cancer as it fights against free radicals. It additionally helps in weight reduction because of its low fat and high protein content. This superb dish is rich in fiber and iron, hence, suitable for children and recommended for people with anemia. Let’s take a look at how this wonderful Ghanaian dish is prepared. Palava Sauce Kontomire stew can be served with yam, plantain or rice. The aroma and the rich taste of the kontomire stew are indeed priceless. This stew takes about 45 mins to prepare.

Ingredients

2 packs of kontomire or spinach

Half a cup of Egusi

Meat, smoked fish or mushrooms

2 fresh tomatoes

2 large onions (chops and blends)

Spice: Ginger/ Garlic

Pepper(depending on how hot or mild you want it)

Palm/Red oil

Salt

Seasoning

Instructions